MUMBAI Jan 10 The Indian rupee rose 0.72 percent on Tuesday to touch its highest level in a month, propelled by the surge in domestic equities and robust dollar inflows into local debt.

At 2:59 p.m. (0929 GMT), the rupee was at 52.135/145 to the dollar after touching a high of 52.12, a level not seen since Dec. 12. The unit closed 0.5 percent higher at 52.50/51 on Monday. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak)