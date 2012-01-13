MUMBAI Jan 13 The Indian rupee rose on Friday as easing worries over euro zone funding boosted risk appetite across Asian equities and dollar flows into local debt stayed robust.

At 9:02 a.m. (0332 GMT), the rupee was at 51.42/43 to the dollar, 0.4 percent stronger than Thursday close 51.60/61.

Asian shares rose to a one-month high and the euro clung near its strongest in a week on Friday as strong demand in Spanish and Italian debt sales tempered risk aversion ahead of another auction from Rome later in the day. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)