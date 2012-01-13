MUMBAI Jan 13 The Indian rupee rose on
Friday as easing worries over euro zone funding boosted risk
appetite across Asian equities and dollar flows into local debt
stayed robust.
At 9:02 a.m. (0332 GMT), the rupee was at 51.42/43
to the dollar, 0.4 percent stronger than Thursday close
51.60/61.
Asian shares rose to a one-month high and the euro clung
near its strongest in a week on Friday as strong demand in
Spanish and Italian debt sales tempered risk aversion ahead of
another auction from Rome later in the day.
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)