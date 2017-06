MUMBAI Jan 17 The Indian rupee opened stronger on Tuesday on expectations for dollar inflows.

At 9 a.m. (0335 GMT), the rupee opened at 51.21 to the dollar, and traders expect it to move in a band of 51.20 to 51.50. It strengthened 0.3 percent on Monday to 51.36/37. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)