MUMBAI Jan 24 The Indian rupee strengthened past 50 to the dollar for the first time in 10 weeks on Tuesday, aided by foreign fund inflows into local stocks and debt.

At 9:02 a.m. (0332 GMT), the partially convertible rupee was at 50.02/04, compared with its previous close of 50.09/10, after hitting a high of 49.95, a level last seen on Nov. 14. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)