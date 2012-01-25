MUMBAI Jan 25 Indian rupee opened
stronger on Wednesday on expectations for continued foreign fund
inflows after the central bank signalled a shift in its policy
to support growth.
The Reserve Bank of India cut the cash reserve ratio by 50
basis points on Tuesday to ease tight liquidity, but held key
rates steady as core inflation remains stubbornly high.
RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said financial markets should
not be under the impression that recent administrative steps
that authorities have taken to curb speculation in foreign
exchange are temporary.
At 9 a.m. (0330 GMT), the rupee opened at 50.00 to
the dollar, firmer than 50.07/08 at close on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)