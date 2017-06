MUMBAI Jan 27 The Indian rupee strengthened early on Friday on expectations Greece will reach an agreement on restructuring its debt, which is likely to spur demand for risky assets.

At 9:02 a.m. (0332 GMT), the rupee was at 49.72/74 to the dollar, firmer than 50.09/10 at close on Wednesday. The market was closed on Thursday for a local holiday. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)