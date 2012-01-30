MUMBAI Jan 30 The Indian rupee fell after opening steady on Monday as demand for dollars from oil importers weighed and traders said they would watch the stock market for clues on fund flows.

At 9:03 a.m. (0333 GMT), the rupee was at 49.34/49.35 to the dollar, weaker than Friday's close of 49.3050/3150.

Asian shares inched lower and the euro eased from its highest in more than six weeks on Monday, as markets cautiously tuned in to a likely debt swap deal for Greece that is crucial to avoiding a messy default and eyed another a European summit meeting. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)