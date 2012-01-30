MUMBAI Jan 30 The Indian rupee fell after
opening steady on Monday as demand for dollars from oil
importers weighed and traders said they would watch the stock
market for clues on fund flows.
At 9:03 a.m. (0333 GMT), the rupee was at
49.34/49.35 to the dollar, weaker than Friday's close of
49.3050/3150.
Asian shares inched lower and the euro eased from its
highest in more than six weeks on Monday, as markets cautiously
tuned in to a likely debt swap deal for Greece that is crucial
to avoiding a messy default and eyed another a European summit
meeting.
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)