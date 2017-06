MUMBAI Jan 31 The Indian rupee opened stronger on Tuesday as improved risk appetite across Asian equities fuelled expectations for capital inflows, but demand for dollars from oil importers will be a key factor later in the day.

At 9:01 a.m. (0331 GMT), the rupee was at 49.60/61 to the dollar, stronger than Monday's close of 49.79/80. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)