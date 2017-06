MUMBAI Feb 2 The rupee strengthened past 49 to the dollar on Thursday for the first time in three months, supported by robust dollar flows and positive local equity markets.

At 9:41 a.m. (0411 GMT), the rupee was at 48.99/49.00, after hitting 48.9850, a level last seen on Nov. 4, according to Thomson Reuters data, and 0.6 percent stronger than Wednesday's close of 49.2650/2750. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak)