MUMBAI Feb 3 The Indian rupee rose early on Friday in anticipation of dollar inflows and traders said the gains would be tempered before the U.S. jobs data, which will offer clues on risk sentiment.

At 9:02 a.m. (0332 GMT), the rupee was 49.09/10 to the dollar, stronger than Thursday's close of 49.15/16.

The U.S. jobs report, due at 1330 GMT, is expected to show the U.S. economy generated 150,000 jobs in January, keeping the unemployment rate steady at 8.5 percent. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)