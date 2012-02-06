MUMBAI, Feb 6 The Indian rupee opened stronger on Monday after surprisingly robust U.S. jobs data bolstered investor risk appetite across world markets. * At 9 a.m. (0330 GMT), the rupee was at 48.60 to the dollar, its highest since Sept. 21. It ended at 48.6850/6950 on Friday, posting its fifth straight weekly rise. * The United States created jobs at the fastest pace in nine months in January and the unemployment rate unexpectedly dropped to a near three-year low, giving a boost to President Barack Obama. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)