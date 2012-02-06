MUMBAI, Feb 6 The Indian rupee opened
stronger on Monday after surprisingly robust U.S. jobs data
bolstered investor risk appetite across world markets.
* At 9 a.m. (0330 GMT), the rupee was at 48.60 to
the dollar, its highest since Sept. 21. It ended at 48.6850/6950
on Friday, posting its fifth straight weekly rise.
* The United States created jobs at the fastest pace in nine
months in January and the unemployment rate unexpectedly dropped
to a near three-year low, giving a boost to President Barack
Obama.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)