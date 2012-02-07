MUMBAI Feb 7 The Indian rupee opened
stronger on Tuesday in anticipation of dollar inflows, but
concerns that Greece may fail to meet conditions to get its next
bailout kept traders wary.
At 9 a.m. (0330 GMT), the rupee opened at 48.92 to
the dollar. It closed at 49.05/06 on Monday, ending a four-day
winning streak, after touching 48.60, its strongest since Sept.
21.
Failure to secure the 130 billion euro ($170 billion) rescue
would risk pushing Athens into a chaotic debt default and
destabilise the entire euro zone, an outcome deemed too extreme
to contemplate.
