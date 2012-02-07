MUMBAI Feb 7 The Indian rupee opened stronger on Tuesday in anticipation of dollar inflows, but concerns that Greece may fail to meet conditions to get its next bailout kept traders wary.

At 9 a.m. (0330 GMT), the rupee opened at 48.92 to the dollar. It closed at 49.05/06 on Monday, ending a four-day winning streak, after touching 48.60, its strongest since Sept. 21.

Failure to secure the 130 billion euro ($170 billion) rescue would risk pushing Athens into a chaotic debt default and destabilise the entire euro zone, an outcome deemed too extreme to contemplate. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)