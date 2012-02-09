MUMBAI Feb 9 The Indian rupee opened flat
on Thursday, with investors cautious on whether the latest
meeting of Greek political leaders will finally result in
reforms to help the country avoid a messy default.
* At 9 a.m. (0330 GMT), the rupee was at 49.15 to
the dollar, compared with 49.15/16 on Wednesday.
* The euro dipped in early Asian trade after Greek political
parties concluded marathon negotiations with the issue of
pension cuts left unresolved, though hopes that a deal will soon
be reached limited the damage.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)