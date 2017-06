MUMBAI Feb 10 The Indian rupee opened a tad weaker on Friday as dollar demand for oil and defence payments was seen offsetting the positive sentiment after Greek leaders agreed to austerity measures to secure a second bailout.

At 9 a.m. (0330 GMT), the rupee was at 49.52 to the dollar. It ended at 49.4975/5075 on Thursday, after weakening to 49.5250, a level not seen since Feb. 1, according to Thomson Reuters data. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)