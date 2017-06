MUMBAI, March 20 The Indian rupee was little changed in early trades on Tuesday as gains from foreign fund inflows were capped by dollar demand from oil importers.

At 9:02 a.m. (0332 GMT), the rupee was at 50.20/21 to the dollar, compared with Monday's close of 50.23/24. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)