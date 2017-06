MUMBAI, March 6 The Indian rupee opened lower on Tuesday, weighed down by global risk aversion and as traders awaited state election results for clues on the federal government's capacity to revive stalled reforms.

At 9:02 a.m. (0332 GMT), the rupee was at 49.94 to the dollar, weaker than Monday's close of 49.835/845. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)