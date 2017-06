MUMBAI, March 7 The Indian rupee fell to a seven-week low early on Wednesday, extending a slide to a fifth consecutive session, on strong demand for dollars from oil refiners and slowing capital inflows as global risk appetite wanes.

At 9:01 a.m. (0331 GMT), the rupee was at 50.58/59 to the dollar, its weakest since Jan. 18 and off Tuesday's close of 50.36/37. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)