MUMBAI, March 14 The Indian rupee edged slightly higher on Wednesday as better global risk sentiment bolstered hopes for capital inflows.

At 9:01 a.m. (0331 GMT), the rupee was at 49.90/91 to the dollar, stronger than Tuesday's close of 49.93/94.

Investor risk tolerance has improved following strong retail sales data from the United States, better economic outlook predicted by the U.S. Federal Reserve and a sharp jump in Germany's ZEW economic think tank's monthly sentiment survey for March. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)