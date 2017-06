MUMBAI, March 15 The Indian rupee fell early on Thursday in anticipation of greater pressure from importers after the dollar's hefty gains overseas versus major currencies.

Traders were also cautious before the Reserve Bank of India's rate decision at 11 a.m. (0530 GMT). Most economists polled by Reuters expect the central bank to hold rates.

At 9:01 a.m. (0331 GMT), the rupee was at 50.14/15 to the dollar, weaker than Wednesday's close of 49.91/92. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)