MUMBAI, March 16 The Indian rupee rose
early on Friday as capital flows into local stocks are seen
strong due to improved risk appetite following a fresh batch of
strong U.S. economic data.
Traders will be watching the annual budget to be presented
in parliament at 11 a.m. (0530 GMT) and its impact on the stock
market. The budget is likely to avoid bold reforms after a poor
showing by the Congress party in recent state elections.
At 9:02 a.m. (0332 GMT), the rupee was at 50.29/30
to the dollar, stronger than Thursday's close of 50.38/39.
