MUMBAI, March 16 The Indian rupee rose early on Friday as capital flows into local stocks are seen strong due to improved risk appetite following a fresh batch of strong U.S. economic data.

Traders will be watching the annual budget to be presented in parliament at 11 a.m. (0530 GMT) and its impact on the stock market. The budget is likely to avoid bold reforms after a poor showing by the Congress party in recent state elections.

At 9:02 a.m. (0332 GMT), the rupee was at 50.29/30 to the dollar, stronger than Thursday's close of 50.38/39. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)