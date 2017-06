MUMBAI, March 19 The Indian rupee was slightly stronger in early trades on Monday as an improvement in global risk appetite raised hopes of foreign fund inflows, although dollar demand from oil importers capped gains.

At 9:04 a.m. (0334 GMT), the rupee was at 50.1500/1550 to the dollar, compared with Friday's close of 50.175/185. (Reporting by Shamik Paul)