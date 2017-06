MUMBAI, March 22 The Indian rupee slid to a more than two-month low on Thursday, weighed down by demand for dollars from oil importers.

At 9:02 a.m. (0332 GMT), the rupee was at 50.79/80 to the dollar, its weakest since Jan. 18. It closed at 50.66/67 on Wednesday. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)