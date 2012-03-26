MUMBAI, March 26 The Indian rupee rose early on
Monday on the back of gains in the euro, but traders were wary
about higher demand for dollars from oil importers.
At 9:02 a.m. (0332 GMT), the rupee was at 51.09/10
to the dollar, firmer than last week's close of 51.17/18.
The euro held near a three-week high against the greenback,
while commodity currencies such as the Australian dollar
steadied from a hammering last week, though persistent worries
on the global economy were seen keeping a lid on their gains.
