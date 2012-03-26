MUMBAI, March 26 The Indian rupee rose early on Monday on the back of gains in the euro, but traders were wary about higher demand for dollars from oil importers.

At 9:02 a.m. (0332 GMT), the rupee was at 51.09/10 to the dollar, firmer than last week's close of 51.17/18.

The euro held near a three-week high against the greenback, while commodity currencies such as the Australian dollar steadied from a hammering last week, though persistent worries on the global economy were seen keeping a lid on their gains. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)