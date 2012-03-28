MUMBAI, March 28 The Indian rupee fell early on Wednesday on robust dollar demand from oil importers while weak equities across Asia created doubts about the pace of capital inflows.

At 9:02 a.m. (0332 GMT), the rupee was at 50.86 to the dollar, weaker than Tuesday's close of 50.735/745.

Global investors turned cautious after the Federal Reserve chairman said on Tuesday it was too soon to declare victory in the U.S. economic recovery, warning against complacency in policymaking as the outlook brightens. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)