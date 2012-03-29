MUMBAI, March 29 The Indian rupee fell early on
Thursday as weak economic data from the United States and China
added to the clouded outlook for capital inflows caused by
proposed changes in Indian tax laws.
Foreign brokerages are complaining the recent provisions to
tax indirect investments and combat tax evasion, saying they are
couched in ambiguous language and could also be used to target
overseas market investors, risking a sell-off in markets.
The rupee was at 51.05/06 to the dollar, weaker
than Wednesday's close of 50.7750/7850, with payments for oil
imports also weighing.
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)