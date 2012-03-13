MUMBAI, March 13 The Indian rupee rose in early trades on Tuesday as traders expect foreign funds to flow into local equities after strong factory data boosted outlook for the country's growth.

Oil importers' dollar demand will determine the day's trend.

At 9:00 a.m. (0330 GMT), the rupee was at 49.89/90 to the dollar, stronger than Monday's close of 49.96/97.

Signs of a rebound in Asia's third largest economy were strong as the industrial output in January grew at its fastest pace in seven months and as February car sales hit a record high. For a detailed story, see. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)