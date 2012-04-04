MUMBAI, April 4 The Indian rupee fell early on Wednesday on risk aversion globally after minutes of a Federal Reserve meeting in March suggested no further monetary stimulus was likely in the United States.

At 9:02 a.m. (0332 GMT), the rupee was at 50.93/94 to the dollar, weaker than Tuesday's close of 50.6950/7050.

Diminished expectations of further quantitative easing, so-called QE3, lifted the dollar index against a basket of key currencies to a one-week high before steadying in Asian trade.

More Fed stimulus would be tantamount to printing money and depreciate the dollar's value. For a report on the minutes of the Fed statement, see: (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)