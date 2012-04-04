MUMBAI, April 4 The Indian rupee fell early on
Wednesday on risk aversion globally after minutes of a Federal
Reserve meeting in March suggested no further monetary stimulus
was likely in the United States.
At 9:02 a.m. (0332 GMT), the rupee was at 50.93/94
to the dollar, weaker than Tuesday's close of 50.6950/7050.
Diminished expectations of further quantitative easing,
so-called QE3, lifted the dollar index against a basket
of key currencies to a one-week high before steadying in Asian
trade.
More Fed stimulus would be tantamount to printing money and
depreciate the dollar's value. For a report on the minutes of
the Fed statement, see:
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)