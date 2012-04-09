MUMBAI, April 9 The Indian rupee fell early on
Monday as risk aversion took a front seat after sluggish U.S.
jobs data last week reignited worries about the health of global
economy.
At 9:03 a.m. (0333 GMT), the rupee was at 51.37 to
the dollar, weaker than Wednesday's close of 51.055/065. The
market was shut on Thursday and Friday for local holidays.
U.S. payrolls rose far less than expected in March, even as
the unemployment rate fell to a three-year low of 8.2 percent.
Employers added 120,000 jobs last month, the smallest increase
since October.
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)