MUMBAI, April 9 The Indian rupee fell early on Monday as risk aversion took a front seat after sluggish U.S. jobs data last week reignited worries about the health of global economy.

At 9:03 a.m. (0333 GMT), the rupee was at 51.37 to the dollar, weaker than Wednesday's close of 51.055/065. The market was shut on Thursday and Friday for local holidays.

U.S. payrolls rose far less than expected in March, even as the unemployment rate fell to a three-year low of 8.2 percent. Employers added 120,000 jobs last month, the smallest increase since October. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)