MUMBAI, April 10 The Indian rupee rose in early
trade on Tuesday as strong trade data from China was seen
lifting risk appetite globally and boosting capital flows into
local stocks.
At 9:06 a.m. (0336 GMT), the rupee was at 51.06/07
to the dollar, stronger than Monday's close of 51.14/15.
China recorded a $5.35 billion trade surplus in March as
import growth eased back from a 13-month peak while exports grew
faster than expected, customs data showed on Tuesday.
Traders are also watching the Reserve Bank of India after
the central bank was suspected to have sold dollars around
51.33-51.36 on Monday.
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)