MUMBAI, April 10 The Indian rupee rose in early trade on Tuesday as strong trade data from China was seen lifting risk appetite globally and boosting capital flows into local stocks.

At 9:06 a.m. (0336 GMT), the rupee was at 51.06/07 to the dollar, stronger than Monday's close of 51.14/15.

China recorded a $5.35 billion trade surplus in March as import growth eased back from a 13-month peak while exports grew faster than expected, customs data showed on Tuesday.

Traders are also watching the Reserve Bank of India after the central bank was suspected to have sold dollars around 51.33-51.36 on Monday. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)