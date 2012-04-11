MUMBAI, April 11 The Indian rupee fell to its weakest in nearly three months on Wednesday as investors pruned riskier holdings on jitters over global growth prospects.

At 9:03 a.m. (0334 GMT), the rupee was at 51.6325 to the dollar, after hitting 51.64, a level not seen since Jan. 16. It closed at 51.475/485 on Tuesday.

A jump in Spanish bond yields exacerbated concerns about the fragility of peripheral euro zone economies, while disappointing imports from China kept alive worries about a hard economic landing in the world's second biggest economy. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)