MUMBAI, April 11 The Indian rupee fell to its
weakest in nearly three months on Wednesday as investors pruned
riskier holdings on jitters over global growth prospects.
At 9:03 a.m. (0334 GMT), the rupee was at 51.6325
to the dollar, after hitting 51.64, a level not seen since Jan.
16. It closed at 51.475/485 on Tuesday.
A jump in Spanish bond yields exacerbated concerns about the
fragility of peripheral euro zone economies, while disappointing
imports from China kept alive worries about a hard economic
landing in the world's second biggest economy.
