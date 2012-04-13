MUMBAI, April 13 The Indian rupee opened up on Friday as easing worries of a funding crunch in the euro zone economies bolstered hopes for capital flows into riskier assets.

At 9 a.m. (0330 GMT), the rupee was at 51.33/34 to the dollar, stronger than Thursday's close of 51.580/585.

Asian shares rose on better-than-expected demand for Italian sovereign debt, shrugging off a rocket launch by North Korea. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)