MUMBAI, April 16 The Indian rupee fell in opening trades on Monday as a surge in Spanish yields reignited worries over Europe's debt crisis, hurting risk appetite and clouding the outlook for capital flows into emerging markets.

At 9:01 a.m. (0331 GMT), the rupee was at 51.62/63 to the dollar, weaker than Friday's close of 51.305.

Inflation data due around noon (0630 GMT) would be watched for its impact on shares and for cues on the central bank's rate decision on Tuesday. A Reuters poll showed analysts expect March inflation to ease slightly to 6.70 percent. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)