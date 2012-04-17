MUMBAI, April 17 The Indian rupee rose in opening deals on Tuesday comforted by gains in the euro, but traders were wary as they awaited the central bank's rate decision around 11 a.m. (0530 GMT).

The Reserve Bank of India is expected to cut rates for the first time in three years to revive sagging growth, though inflation pressures and a heavy fiscal deficit are concerns.

At 9:01 a.m. (0331 GMT), the rupee was at 51.61/62 to the dollar, stronger than Monday's close of 51.68. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)