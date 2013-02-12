BRIEF-India's Cadila Healthcare says Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod to market levofloxacin
* Says Zydus Cadila received final approval from USFDA to market levofloxacin injection
MUMBAI Feb 12 The Indian rupee extended falls against the dollar on Tuesday after December industrial output data unexpectedly contracted from a year earlier while the consumer price index remained above 10 percent last month.
December industrial output fell 0.6 percent from a year ago, compared with expectations for a 1.1 percent increase in a Reuters poll of analysts. Data at around the same time showed January consumer price inflation rose 10.79 percent from a year ago.
The rupee was trading at 53.94 as of 0545 GMT, compared with around 53.88 before the data was released.
However, the 10-year government bond yield was range-bound at around 7.86 percent from levels before the data, while India's benchmark stock index was also range-bound. (Reporting by Mumbai markets team; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* India cenbank says banks' cash balances 4.35 trln rupees on May 29 Source text - (http://bit.ly/2suUBDY)