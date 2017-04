(Corrects period in headline and paragraph 1 to 8-1/2 months, not 7-1/2 months)

MUMBAI Nov 19 The Indian rupee fell to a 8-1/2 month low on Wednesday as global gains in the dollar ahead of the release of U.S. Federal Reserve minutes later in the day and slumping crude prices spurred oil companies to accelerate their greenback purchases.

The local unit fell to as much as 61.9950 per dollar at 1045 GMT, a level last seen on March 4. It was last trading at 61.9675 per dollar. (Reporting by Gaurav Pai; Editing by Anand Basu)