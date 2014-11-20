MUMBAI Nov 20 The Indian rupee slumped to its lowest level in nine months on Thursday, tracking the dollar's strength against major currencies and other Asian peers, while state-owned banks' dollar demand for Iran oil payments also weighed.

At 9:57 a.m. (0427 GMT), the partially convertible Indian rupee was trading at 62.1850/1900 after falling to as low as 62.22 per dollar, its lowest since Feb. 20.

Traders expect the rupee to trade in a 61.90-62.30 range during the session. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)