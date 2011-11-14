MUMBAI Nov 14 The Indian rupee should start stronger on Monday tracking gains in most other regional shares and the dollar's broad losses against major currencies.

* At 0245 GMT, the MSCI index of Asian shares ex-Japan was up 1.9 percent, while the Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore were 1.2 percent higher, suggesting a firm start to the local market.

* Traders will also watch inflation data around noon (0630 GMT) for its impact on the sharemarket.

* The wholesale price inflation probably slowed only a tad to 9.61 percent in October from 9.72 percent the month before, as tighter monetary policy had little effect on high food and energy prices, the median forecast in a Reuters poll showed.

* The euro and commodity currencies gained ground in Asia on Monday as investors cheered Europe's progress in tackling its debt problems, but traders remained wary as Italy prepares to test market appetite with a bond sale.

* The index of the dollar against six major currencies was down 0.1 percent at 76.866 points.

* On Friday, the partially convertible rupee closed at 50.1150/1250, 0.1 percent stronger than its previous close, after initially dropping to 50.4200, a level last seen on April 28, 2009.

* Analysts polled by Reuters last week were bearish on the rupee's outlook. The Indian currency may re-test a record low of 52.20 per dollar on a widening trade deficit, falling car sales and a Moody's outlook downgrade of the country's banking sector. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)