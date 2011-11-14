MUMBAI Nov 14 The Indian rupee should
start stronger on Monday tracking gains in most other regional
shares and the dollar's broad losses against major currencies.
* At 0245 GMT, the MSCI index of Asian shares ex-Japan was
up 1.9 percent, while the Nifty India stock futures
traded in Singapore were 1.2 percent higher, suggesting a firm
start to the local market.
* Traders will also watch inflation data around noon (0630
GMT) for its impact on the sharemarket.
* The wholesale price inflation probably slowed
only a tad to 9.61 percent in October from 9.72 percent the
month before, as tighter monetary policy had little effect on
high food and energy prices, the median forecast in a Reuters
poll showed.
* The euro and commodity currencies gained ground in Asia on
Monday as investors cheered Europe's progress in tackling its
debt problems, but traders remained wary as Italy prepares to
test market appetite with a bond sale.
* The index of the dollar against six major
currencies was down 0.1 percent at 76.866 points.
* On Friday, the partially convertible rupee closed
at 50.1150/1250, 0.1 percent stronger than its previous close,
after initially dropping to 50.4200, a level last seen on April
28, 2009.
* Analysts polled by Reuters last week were bearish on the
rupee's outlook. The Indian currency may re-test a record low of
52.20 per dollar on a widening trade deficit, falling car sales
and a Moody's outlook downgrade of the country's banking sector.
(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)