MUMBAI Nov 14 The Indian rupee rose on Monday boosted by gains in domestic equities and the euro as progress by Europe in tackling the region's debt crisis improved risk appetite.

* At 9:23 a.m., the partially convertible rupee was at 49.98/99, stronger from Friday's close of 50.1150/1250 when it had touched a two-and-half year low of 50.4200.

* The euro and commodity currencies gained ground in Asia on Monday as investors cheered progress on tackling Europe's debt problems, but traders remained wary as Italy prepares to test market appetite with a bond sale.

* The local benchmark share index was up more than 1 percent with banks leading the gains.

* Traders will also watch inflation data around noon for its impact on the local equities and in turn rupee.

* The wholesale price inflation probably slowed only a tad to 9.61 percent in October from 9.72 percent the month before, as tighter monetary policy had little effect on high food and energy prices, the median forecast in a Reuters poll showed. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)