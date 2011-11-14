MUMBAI Nov 14 The Indian rupee rose on
Monday boosted by gains in domestic equities and the euro as
progress by Europe in tackling the region's debt crisis improved
risk appetite.
* At 9:23 a.m., the partially convertible rupee was
at 49.98/99, stronger from Friday's close of 50.1150/1250 when
it had touched a two-and-half year low of 50.4200.
* The euro and commodity currencies gained ground in Asia on
Monday as investors cheered progress on tackling Europe's debt
problems, but traders remained wary as Italy prepares to test
market appetite with a bond sale.
* The local benchmark share index was up more than
1 percent with banks leading the gains.
* Traders will also watch inflation data around noon for its
impact on the local equities and in turn rupee.
* The wholesale price inflation probably slowed
only a tad to 9.61 percent in October from 9.72 percent the
month before, as tighter monetary policy had little effect on
high food and energy prices, the median forecast in a Reuters
poll showed.
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)