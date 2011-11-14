* Rupee seen in 49.90-50.20/dlr - traders
* Inflation data at 0630 GMT awaited for cues on shares
* Euro rises on hope region's debt crisis may not worsen
(Updates to mid-morning)
MUMBAI, Nov 14 The Indian rupee
strengthened on Monday in tandem with a rise in local equities,
which raised hopes for foreign portfolio inflows as concerns of
a financial meltdown in the euro zone ebbed.
The outlook, however, remains hazy for the rupee that has
been under pressure due to slowing exports and a widening trade
deficit.
"Though there is some improvement in the mood globally due
to the developments in Europe, nobody is sure whether the worst
is over. So volatility will continue to be seen in the foreign
exchange markets," said a dealer with a private sector-bank.
At 10:53 a.m. (0523 GMT), the partially convertible rupee
was at 50.00/50.01 per dollar, 0.2 percent stronger
than 50.1150/1250 at close on Friday when it had touched a
two-and-half year low of 50.4200 during trade.
Traders forecast a range of 49.90 to 50.20 for the day, with
the monthly inflation due around noon (0630 GMT) awaited for
direction.
The wholesale price inflation probably slowed
only a tad to 9.61 percent in October from 9.72 percent the
month before, as tighter monetary policy had little effect on
high food and energy prices, the median forecast in a Reuters
poll showed.
Asian stocks and the euro rose on Monday on hopes that new
technocratic leaders in Italy and Greece will take decisive
action to save their indebted nations from bankruptcy and fend
off a wider financial meltdown in the euro zone.
India's main share index was up more than 0.8
percent with banks leading the gains.
Traders said there was scattered demand for dollars from oil
refiners, the biggest buyers of greenback in the local forex
market, and for defence-related payments.
The euro was at $1.3762 after moving in a band of
$1.3756 to $1.3811, while the index of the dollar against
six major currencies was down 0.09 percent at 76.878 points.
The one-month onshore forward premium was steady at
27 points from Friday, the three-month was at 68 points
from 66.50 and the one-year was at 173.25 points from
163.50.
One-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts
were quoted at 50.35, weaker than the onshore spot rate.
In the currency futures market, the most traded
near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the United Stock Exchange and the MCX-SX were all at
50.17. The total volume was at $960 million.
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)