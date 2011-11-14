MUMBAI Nov 14 The Indian rupee gave up early gains in afternoon trades on Monday weighed by persistent dollar demand from importers and a fall in the euro.

* Traders said another aspect that weighed on the rupees was the pullback in local equities after the wholesale price index (WPI) rose a higher-than-expected 9.73 percent in October.

* The local benchmark share index pared some early gains and was up just 0.2 percent.

* At 1:37 p.m., the partially convertible rupee was at 50.11/12 per dollar after touching 49.91 in early trades. The unit had closed 0.1 percent stronger on Friday at 50.1150/1250.

* The euro touched a fresh intraday low of $1.3731, while the index of the dollar against six major currencies was up 0.09 percent at 77.015 points.

* Oil is India's biggest import item and domestic oil refiners are the largest purchasers of dollars in the local currency market, although traders said dollar buying for defence-related payments may also be taking place currently.

* Brent crude held above $114 on Monday, extending the gains of the previous week on hopes of steady demand growth as concerns over Europe's debt crisis eased, with Italy and Greece putting in place new governments to shore up the countries' finances. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)