MUMBAI Nov 14 The Indian rupee gave up
early gains in afternoon trades on Monday weighed by persistent
dollar demand from importers and a fall in the euro.
* Traders said another aspect that weighed on the rupees was
the pullback in local equities after the wholesale price index
(WPI) rose a higher-than-expected 9.73 percent in
October.
* The local benchmark share index pared some early
gains and was up just 0.2 percent.
* At 1:37 p.m., the partially convertible rupee was
at 50.11/12 per dollar after touching 49.91 in early trades. The
unit had closed 0.1 percent stronger on Friday at 50.1150/1250.
* The euro touched a fresh intraday low of $1.3731,
while the index of the dollar against six major
currencies was up 0.09 percent at 77.015 points.
* Oil is India's biggest import item and domestic oil
refiners are the largest purchasers of dollars in the local
currency market, although traders said dollar buying for
defence-related payments may also be taking place currently.
* Brent crude held above $114 on Monday, extending the gains
of the previous week on hopes of steady demand growth as
concerns over Europe's debt crisis eased, with Italy and Greece
putting in place new governments to shore up the countries'
finances.
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)