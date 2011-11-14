* Local shares end 0.4 pct lower, weigh on rupee
* Euro wobbly as worries over region's debt crisis linger
* Support seen at 50.80/dlr if rupee touches 50.50 - trader
(Updates to close)
By Aditya Phatak
MUMBAI, Nov 14 The Indian rupee reversed
all intraday gains to hit its lowest in two-and-a-half years on
Monday after domestic equities lost steam and on strong dollar
demand mainly from local oil refiners.
Lingering concerns over the possible spill over of
Europe's debt crisis created choppiness in the euro and weighed
on the rupee as well, traders said.
The partially convertible rupee ended 0.3 percent
lower at 50.285/295 per dollar, after touching 50.4250-- its
lowest since April 28, 2009. It had ended at 50.115/125 on
Friday.
During the day, the local unit had moved in a wide band of
49.91 to 50.4250, an indicator of the volatility in the market.
"Sentiment is still in the risk-off mode. The macro
fundamentals like trade deficit are also rupee negative so
pressure on the rupee will continue," said Pramod Patil, senior
foreign exchange dealer at State Bank of Mauritius.
Last Tuesday, India's trade secretary, citing provisional
data, had said the country's trade deficit in
October was seen at $19.6 billion, the highest in four
years.
At this rate, the trade deficit for the year could breach
the $150 billion mark, the secretary had said.
State Bank of Mauritius's Patil added that if rupee moves
below the 50.50 mark, then technicals predict the next support
to be near 50.80.
Analysts polled by Reuters last week too were bearish on the
rupee's outlook. The Indian currency may re-test a record low of
52.20 per dollar on a widening trade deficit, falling car sales
and a Moody's outlook downgrade of the country's banking sector.
Indian shares erased early gains to fall 0.4 percent to
their lowest close in three weeks, while Brent crude oil
steadied around $114 per barrel.
Oil is India's biggest import item and domestic oil
refiners are the largest purchasers of dollars in the local
currency market.
The euro was at $1.3664 at end of rupee trade, while
the index of the dollar against six major currencies was
at 77.304 points.
The one-month onshore forward premium was at 27.50
points from 27 points on Friday, the three-month was at
68.50 points from 66.50 and the one-year was at 172.75
points from 163.50.
One-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts
were quoted at 50.61, weaker than the onshore spot rate.
In the currency futures market, the most traded
near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock Exchange
ended at 50.4450, while on the United Stock Exchange and the
MCX-SX both ended at 50.4475. The total volume was at $4.47
billion.
(Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)