MUMBAI Nov 15 The Indian rupee could test
fresh 2-1/2 year lows on Tuesday after doubts over European
policymakers capacity to contain the region's debt crisis kept
risk appetite subdued and pushed Asian equities and the euro
lower.
* At 0233 GMT, the MSCI index of Asian shares ex-Japan was
down 0.52 percent and the Nifty India stock futures
traded in Singapore were 0.54 percent lower, suggesting a
subdued start to the local market.
* The euro was at $1.3632 from $1.3664 at end of
rupee trade on Monday, while the index of the dollar
against six major currencies was at 77.454 points from 77.304
points previously.
* The partially convertible rupee is seen opening
around 50.35 against the dollar and could weaken to as much as
50.45 -- a fresh two-and-a-half year low -- if dollar demand
from oil importers stays strong.
* On Monday, it had closed down 0.3 percent at 50.285/295
after hitting 50.4250 during trade, its weakest since April 28,
2009.
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)