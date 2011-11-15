MUMBAI Nov 15 The Indian rupee could test fresh 2-1/2 year lows on Tuesday after doubts over European policymakers capacity to contain the region's debt crisis kept risk appetite subdued and pushed Asian equities and the euro lower.

* At 0233 GMT, the MSCI index of Asian shares ex-Japan was down 0.52 percent and the Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore were 0.54 percent lower, suggesting a subdued start to the local market.

* The euro was at $1.3632 from $1.3664 at end of rupee trade on Monday, while the index of the dollar against six major currencies was at 77.454 points from 77.304 points previously.

* The partially convertible rupee is seen opening around 50.35 against the dollar and could weaken to as much as 50.45 -- a fresh two-and-a-half year low -- if dollar demand from oil importers stays strong.

* On Monday, it had closed down 0.3 percent at 50.285/295 after hitting 50.4250 during trade, its weakest since April 28, 2009. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)