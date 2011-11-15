MUMBAI Nov 15 The Indian rupee hit a fresh two-and-half year low on Tuesday as worries over Europe's capacity to resolve its debt crisis kept risk appetite subdued, pushing equities and the euro lower.

* At 9:16 a.m., the partially convertible rupee was at 50.43/44 per dollar after dipping to 50.53, a level not seen since April 28, 2009. The unit had closed down 0.3 percent at 50.285/295 on Monday.

* The euro dipped on Tuesday, stuck near the bottom of a recent trading range after a rise in Italian and Spanish bond yields underscored the challenges facing Europe as it tries to contain the region's debt crisis.

* The euro was at $1.3620 from $1.3664 at end of rupee trade on Monday, while the index of the dollar against six major currencies was at 77.541 points from 77.304 points previously.

* Traders said movement in local equities and dollar demand from domestic oil refiners, the biggest purchasers of the greenback in local forex market, could impact rupee's direction intraday.

* India's benchmark share index was down more than 0.3 percent in early trade. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)