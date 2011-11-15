MUMBAI Nov 15 The Indian rupee hit a
fresh two-and-half year low on Tuesday as worries over Europe's
capacity to resolve its debt crisis kept risk appetite subdued,
pushing equities and the euro lower.
* At 9:16 a.m., the partially convertible rupee was
at 50.43/44 per dollar after dipping to 50.53, a level not seen
since April 28, 2009. The unit had closed down 0.3 percent at
50.285/295 on Monday.
* The euro dipped on Tuesday, stuck near the bottom of a
recent trading range after a rise in Italian and Spanish bond
yields underscored the challenges facing Europe as it tries to
contain the region's debt crisis.
* The euro was at $1.3620 from $1.3664 at end of
rupee trade on Monday, while the index of the dollar
against six major currencies was at 77.541 points from 77.304
points previously.
* Traders said movement in local equities and dollar demand
from domestic oil refiners, the biggest purchasers of the
greenback in local forex market, could impact rupee's direction
intraday.
* India's benchmark share index was down more than
0.3 percent in early trade.
