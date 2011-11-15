* Rupee down more than 13 percent from 2011 peak
* Robust dollar demand from oil companies, weak euro hit
rupee
* Exporters may wait for better levels to sell dollar
(Updates to mid-morning)
MUMBAI, Nov 15 The Indian rupee fell more
than 0.8 percent on Tuesday to its weakest level in nearly 32
months as dollar demand from importers remained strong and
worries over Europe's debt crisis kept the euro under pressure.
Traders said the rupee could test the 51 per dollar mark
during the day if the euro declines further after European
markets open around 0630 GMT.
At 11:10 a.m. (0540 GMT), the partially convertible rupee
was at 50.58/59 per dollar, after hitting 50.71, its
weakest since March 31, 2009. It had closed down 0.3 percent at
50.285/295 on Monday.
"It is possible that the rupee could move towards 51 given
the fact that the support at 50.65 did not hold strong and the
euro also seems to be heading lower," said Hari Chandramgathan,
a senior foreign exchange dealer with Federal Bank.
Exporters are unlikely to provide much support for the rupee
at current levels given the likelihood of further weakness in
the short term.
"Even the exporters know they could get better levels if
they wait for some more time. So there are no positive for the
rupee from that side," said a senior foreign exchange dealer at
a state-owned bank.
The euro was at $1.3608, down from $1.3664 at end of
rupee trade on Monday, while the index of the dollar
against six major currencies was at 77.605 points from 77.304
points previously.
The rupee is already the worst-performing Asian currency,
weakening by more than 13 percent from its strongest point in
late July. It is down nearly 12 percent so far in the
calendar year.
The one-month onshore forward premium was at
29.50 points from 27.50 on Monday, the
three-month was at 71.50 points from 68.50 and the
one-year was at 18 1 .75 points from
172.75.
One-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts
were quoted at 50.95, weaker than the onshore spot rate.
In the currency futures market, the most
traded near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the United Stock Exchange and the MCX-SX were all at
50.7 3 . The total volume was
$1. 66 billion.
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by John Chalmers)