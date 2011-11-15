MUMBAI Nov 15 The Indian rupee continued
to trade close to its lowest level in nearly 32 months on
Tuesday afternoon weighed by over 1 percent losses in domestic
shares, a sharp fall in the euro and dollar demand from oil
importers.
* Traders said the rupee could test the 51 per dollar mark
during the day if the euro and shares decline further.
* At 2:45 p.m., the partially convertible rupee was
at 50.67/68 per dollar, after hitting 50.71 in early trade, its
weakest since March 31, 2009. It had closed down 0.3 percent at
50.285/295 on Monday.
* Indian shares were trading down 1.2 percent, as
worries about weak corporate earnings and high inflation
weighed.
* The euro fell on Tuesday, coming close to recent lows
versus the dollar and hitting a one-month low against the yen as
rises in Italian and Spanish bond yields underscored the
difficulties facing policymakers in containing the region's debt
crisis.
* Traders said dollar demand from oil importers was also
weighed while exporters stayed out on hopes the rupee would
depreciate further and provide better opportunities to sell.
(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)