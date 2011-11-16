MUMBAI Nov 16 The Indian rupee should
hover near 32-month lows on Wednesday as foreign fund outflow
worries heighten on fears that Europe's debt crisis was
spreading to its core euro zone members like France.
* A weak euro will also weigh on the rupee, traders said.
* The partially convertible rupee could open around
50.75 per dollar and weaken towards 50.90, they said. It had
closed down 0.7 percent on Tuesday at 50.66/67, after hitting
50.76 during trade, a level last seen on March 31, 2009.
* At 0242 GMT, the MSCI index of Asian shares ex-Japan was
down 1.28 percent and the Nifty India stock futures
traded in Singapore were 0.45 percent lower, suggesting a weak
start to the local market.
* The euro was being slowly eroded in Asia on Wednesday,
having suffered two straight days of declines as the euro zone
debt crisis threatened to engulf top-rated members such as
France.
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)