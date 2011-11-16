MUMBAI Nov 16 The Indian rupee should hover near 32-month lows on Wednesday as foreign fund outflow worries heighten on fears that Europe's debt crisis was spreading to its core euro zone members like France.

* A weak euro will also weigh on the rupee, traders said.

* The partially convertible rupee could open around 50.75 per dollar and weaken towards 50.90, they said. It had closed down 0.7 percent on Tuesday at 50.66/67, after hitting 50.76 during trade, a level last seen on March 31, 2009.

* At 0242 GMT, the MSCI index of Asian shares ex-Japan was down 1.28 percent and the Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore were 0.45 percent lower, suggesting a weak start to the local market.

* The euro was being slowly eroded in Asia on Wednesday, having suffered two straight days of declines as the euro zone debt crisis threatened to engulf top-rated members such as France. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)