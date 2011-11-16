MUMBAI Nov 16 The Indian rupee weakened on Wednesday to hit a fresh near 32-month low as fears that Europe's debt crisis were deepening boosted demand for dollars, pummelled the euro and sent local shares down.

* At 9:33 a.m., the partially convertible rupee was at 50.94/95 per dollar after hitting 50.96, its weakest since March 31, 2009. The unit had closed down 0.7 percent on Tuesday at 50.66/67.

* The euro slipped to a fresh one-month low against the dollar and the yen on Wednesday as the euro zone debt crisis threatened to engulf top-rated members such as France, as government bonds of core countries came under pressure.

* The euro was at $1.3453, lower from $1.3515 at the end of rupee trade on Tuesday, while the index of the dollar against six major currencies was at 78.286 points from 77.995 points previously.

* India's main share index was down more than 0.9 percent on Wednesday after closing at their lowest in more than three weeks on Tuesday. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)