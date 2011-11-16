MUMBAI Nov 16 The Indian rupee weakened
on Wednesday to hit a fresh near 32-month low as fears that
Europe's debt crisis were deepening boosted demand for dollars,
pummelled the euro and sent local shares down.
* At 9:33 a.m., the partially convertible rupee was
at 50.94/95 per dollar after hitting 50.96, its weakest since
March 31, 2009. The unit had closed down 0.7 percent on Tuesday
at 50.66/67.
* The euro slipped to a fresh one-month low against the
dollar and the yen on Wednesday as the euro zone debt crisis
threatened to engulf top-rated members such as France, as
government bonds of core countries came under pressure.
* The euro was at $1.3453, lower from $1.3515 at the
end of rupee trade on Tuesday, while the index of the dollar
against six major currencies was at 78.286 points from
77.995 points previously.
* India's main share index was down more than 0.9
percent on Wednesday after closing at their lowest in more than
three weeks on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)