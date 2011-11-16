* Euro at 1-month low on fears of debt contagion to core
members
* Strong dlr demand from importers adds to pressure on rupee
* Rupee weakness to persist, may cross 51/dlr mark - trader
(Updates to mid-morning)
MUMBAI, Nov 16 The Indian rupee fell 0.5
percent on Wednesday and hit a new, near 32-month low on
continued dollar demand from importers, while a bruised euro and
local equities on fears Europe's debt crisis was spreading to
top-rated members also dragged.
At 11:04 a.m. (0534 GMT), the partially convertible rupee
was at 50.90/91 per dollar, after hitting 50.96 -- its
weakest since March 31, 2009 in early trade -- and weaker than
its 50.66/67 close on Tuesday.
"By the looks of it, the rupee will eventually move into the
51 per dollar territory," said a foreign exchange dealer with a
private-sector bank.
"The global sentiment is negative given the troubles in
Europe, so demand for dollars will stay high. Local oil
importers will also have dollar needs and fundamental factors
like trade deficit, high inflation point towards a weaker
rupee," the dealer added.
The rupee has lost 4.4 percent of its value so far
this month and declined by nearly 12.2 percent this year. It
remains the worst performer among major Asian peers.
Despite the sharp fall in the rupee's value, traders remain
unsure whether the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will intervene
aggressively to shore up the local currency.
On Monday, a deputy central banker said the RBI was not
contemplating a policy change towards rupee. Subir Gokarn said
the bank would intervene only if there was extreme volatility in
the foreign exchange market.
The central bank had sold $845 million in September, after
following a hands-off approach for nine straight months, data by
the RBI showed last Friday.
The euro was at $1.3446, lower from $1.3515 at the
end of rupee trade on Tuesday, while the index of the dollar
against six major currencies was at 78.322 points from
77.995 points previously.
The euro slipped to a fresh one-month low against the dollar
and the yen on Wednesday as the euro zone debt crisis threatened
to engulf top-rated members such as France, as government bonds
of core countries came under pressure.
India's main share index was down more than 1
percent as fears over Europe loomed along with poor corporate
results.
The one-month onshore forward premium was at 30.50
points from 30.75 on Tuesday, the three-month was at 75
points from 73.75 and the one-year were steady at
188.75 points.
The one-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts
were quoted at 51.28, weaker than the onshore spot rate,
an indication of the bearish short-term outlook on the rupee.
In the currency futures market, the most traded
near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange were all at
51.0750, with the total volume at $1.18 billion.
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; editing by Malini Menon)