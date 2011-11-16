MUMBAI Nov 16 The Indian rupee recovered almost all early losses on Wednesday in tandem with slight recovery in euro and local shares, although the underlying mood is bearish given the worries on Europe's debt contagion and may limit support for rupee.

* At 2:25 p.m., the partially convertible rupee was at 50.70/71 per dollar, weaker from Tuesday's close of 50.66/67, but way stronger than the near 32-month low of 50.96 hit in early trade.

* The euro turned positive on the day against the dollar in the European session on Wednesday as investors who had built bearish bets on the common currency were forced to buy it back.

* The euro was at $1.3524, higher from $1.3515 at the end of rupee trade on Tuesday, while the index of the dollar against six major currencies was at 77.972 points from 77.995 points previously.

* Meanwhile, the local benchmark share index was down just 0.2 percent after sliding more than 1 percent earlier in the day.

* Some traders said the government decision to approve foreign direct investment of up to 26 percent in the pension sector may have improved foreign fund inflow outlook and helped rupee. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)