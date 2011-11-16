* Choppy local shares hurt rupee - traders
* Widening current account gap to weigh - traders
By Shamik Paul
MUMBAI, Nov 16 The Indian rupee ended off
a near 32-month low on Wednesday, aided by some recovery in the
euro and exporters selling dollars in the local market, even as
the underlying mood remained negative due to uncertainty in the
euro zone.
The partially convertible rupee ended at
50.7350/7450 per dollar, 0.15 weaker than its close of 50.66/67,
but stronger than the low of 50.96 hit in early trades, its
weakest since March 31, 2009.
The euro clawed back from one-month lows against the dollar
and yen after the European Central Bank was seen defending
Italian and Spanish debt from a renewed market sell-off.
"There was good selling seen from exporters today. The
dollar premiums have also come off tracking the same. The euro's
recovery in late trade, helped the rupee retreat," said Vikas
Chittiprolu, a senior foreign exchange dealer with state-run
Andhra Bank.
The euro was at $1.3467 around the close of the local
market, higher than the day's low of $1.3430, while the index of
the dollar against six major currencies was at 78.222
points from 77.995 points previously.
Some traders said the cabinet approval of foreign
direct investment of up to 26 percent in the pension sector
improved the foreign fund inflow outlook and helped the local
unit.
Foreign funds sold $74.59 million of stocks on Nov. 15,
after being net buyers of $43.10 million in the previous
session.
However, volatile local shares weighed. Shares fell for a
fifth straight session to their lowest close in four weeks, as
investors chipped away at gains at the end of a weak earnings
season that reflected slowing domestic growth amid a gloomy
global economic backdrop.
"Rupee volatility is being driven by demand supply. The
dollar is tight even in the international market," said N.S.
Venkatesh, treasurer at IDBI Bank.
"Europe is in trouble and there is a view that if euro goes
to $1.31, it will have a major impact on rupee and push it
towards the 52 per dollar mark," he said.
On the domestic front, widening current account deficit
could weigh on the rupee, he said.
The one-month onshore forward premium was at 30.25
points from 30.75 on Tuesday, the three-month was at
74.50 points from 73.75 and the one-year was at 183.75
points from 188.75.
The one-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts
were quoted at 51.08, weaker than the onshore spot rate.
In the currency futures market, the most traded
near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange were all at
50.8750, with the total volume at $4.76 billion.
(Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)